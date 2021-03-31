KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $688.36

Shares of KAZ Minerals PLC (LON:KAZ) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 688.36 ($8.99) and traded as high as GBX 869.60 ($11.36). KAZ Minerals shares last traded at GBX 867 ($11.33), with a volume of 1,942,116 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KAZ. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 780 ($10.19) price target on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price target on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on KAZ Minerals from GBX 725 ($9.47) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 662.50 ($8.66).

The firm has a market capitalization of £4.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 833.90 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 688.36.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Aktogay and Bozshakol open pit copper mines in the east region and Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and in the east region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold mine in Kyrgyzstan.

