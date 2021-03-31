KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Hits New 1-Year High at $49.54

Shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $49.54 and last traded at $49.52, with a volume of 370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.38.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 8.58%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KB. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 120,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 17,998 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 49,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 22,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the period. 5.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KB Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:KB)

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

