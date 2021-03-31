KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Hits New 1-Year High at $49.54

Shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $49.54 and last traded at $49.52, with a volume of 370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.18.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.38.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KB. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 120,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 17,998 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 49,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 22,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the period. 5.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
KB Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:KB)
KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.
Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide
Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.