KBR, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share (NYSE:KBR)

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) – Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for KBR in a report issued on Friday, March 26th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer expects that the construction company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for KBR’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Get KBR alerts:

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist Securities increased their target price on KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on KBR from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on KBR from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.57.

NYSE:KBR opened at $37.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.96 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. KBR has a 12-month low of $16.64 and a 12-month high of $38.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.67%.

In other KBR news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $72,261.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,043. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KBR in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KBR in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 208.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KBR in the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of KBR in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.