KCM Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 18,663 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 39.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,663 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $14,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2,520.0% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 290.0% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT traded up $2.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $229.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,367. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.56. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $157.46 and a fifty-two week high of $237.28.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

