KCM Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,273 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,465 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.8% of KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $37,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 79.4% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 6.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,990 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Change Path LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 2.7% in the third quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 5,979 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 351.1% in the third quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,232 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price target on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup began coverage on The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.69.

The Home Depot stock traded up $2.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $307.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,735,445. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $275.54 and its 200 day moving average is $274.80. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.00 and a 1-year high of $305.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.