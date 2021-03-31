KCM Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 6,934 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,934 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for 1.0% of KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $21,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,745,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,240,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,665 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,997,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,015,964,000 after purchasing an additional 95,701 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,779,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $639,084,000 after purchasing an additional 23,212 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Amgen by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,006,524 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $461,340,000 after acquiring an additional 49,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,510,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $347,280,000 after acquiring an additional 226,484 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $235,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,393,044. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $247.93. 82,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,763,987. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.23. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $194.21 and a one year high of $276.69. The company has a market cap of $143.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.50%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMGN. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 target price on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.50.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

