KCM Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 9,425 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,226 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,425 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 424.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,080 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after buying an additional 17,059 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.2% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 9,420 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 109,374 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 22,208 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $3.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.21. 337,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,816,865. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $64.55 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The company has a market cap of $151.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.25.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Susquehanna upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.88.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.