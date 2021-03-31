KCM Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,581 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,021 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 2.5% of KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $51,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,084,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,669,275,000 after buying an additional 2,034,871 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,212,988 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,587,370,000 after buying an additional 394,660 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,800,017 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,431,770,000 after buying an additional 283,963 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,530,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,330,298,000 after buying an additional 139,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,079,215 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $783,396,000 after buying an additional 39,021 shares in the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,748.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total value of $3,303,997.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,447,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,208 shares of company stock valued at $5,433,062 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $6.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $356.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,097,689. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $338.63 and its 200 day moving average is $359.83. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $280.90 and a 1-year high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

COST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $379.17.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

