KCM Investment Advisors LLC Buys 18,546 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 41.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,546 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $10,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 8,885 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 28,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 523,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,727,000 after acquiring an additional 81,297 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIS stock traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $189.85. 21,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,526. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $103.29 and a 52 week high of $190.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.44.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

