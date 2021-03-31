KCM Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,961 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the quarter. The Clorox accounts for about 1.1% of KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. KCM Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of The Clorox worth $22,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its position in The Clorox by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Clorox by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Clorox by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Clorox by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Clorox by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

CLX stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $194.16. The company had a trading volume of 26,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,811. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.97. The company has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $170.69 and a twelve month high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.25. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLX shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Clorox from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.65.

In other news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of The Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,695,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of The Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $673,678.29. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,638,547.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

