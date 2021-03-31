KCM Investment Advisors LLC Buys 24,016 Shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PZD)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PZD) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,016 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC owned 1.60% of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF worth $7,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the 4th quarter worth $98,000.

Get Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:PZD traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.08. The company had a trading volume of 24,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,991. Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF has a 12 month low of $34.93 and a 12 month high of $83.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.58.

PowerShares Cleantech Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of The Cleantech Index (the Index). The Cleantech Index is an equally weighted index that consists of stocks of publicly-traded cleantech companies and American Depository Receipts (ADR’s) based on such stocks.

Further Reading: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PZD).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.