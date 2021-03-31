KCM Investment Advisors LLC Buys 2,916 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $12,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 1,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 165.5% during the 3rd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 38,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,768,000 after purchasing an additional 24,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $5.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $320.20. 3,242,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,291,379. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $180.86 and a 12-month high of $338.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $309.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.