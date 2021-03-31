KCM Investment Advisors LLC Buys 33,062 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 548,715 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 33,062 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up 1.6% of KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $32,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weil Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 134.9% during the 4th quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 18,561 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 10,658 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,077,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 355.1% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 47,612 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 37,149 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 69,631 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.06.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $86,458.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,433.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.32. The company had a trading volume of 494,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,853,523. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.02 and a 200 day moving average of $58.11. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.16 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

