KCM Investment Advisors LLC Buys 36,744 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 107.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,744 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $6,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,826,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,007,000 after buying an additional 10,210,806 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 113.9% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 16,133,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,391,000 after purchasing an additional 8,591,698 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,882,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,210 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,104,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,692 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,003,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,508,000 after purchasing an additional 970,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.17.

MKC stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.31. 32,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,385,347. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $105.54. The company has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

