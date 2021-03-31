KCM Investment Advisors LLC Buys 45,594 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,594 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.35. 518,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,391,457. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.05 and a 12 month high of $43.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.59.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.47.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

