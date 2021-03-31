KCM Investment Advisors LLC Buys 5,559 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,559 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $19,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kowal Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Professional Planning bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 366,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,424,000 after buying an additional 48,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

KMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.58.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $198,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KMB traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.46. The company had a trading volume of 98,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,239,231. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $122.76 and a 52-week high of $160.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.27.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.18%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.