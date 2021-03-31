KCM Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,448 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,018 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $18,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $2.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $225.50. 46,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,700,288. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $127.70 and a 12-month high of $248.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $160.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.14, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $225.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.02.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 19.00%.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DHR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.47.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

