KCM Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,890 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $8,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,140,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,235 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 41.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSLA stock traded up $27.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $663.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,021,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,636,004. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,297.99, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.28 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $702.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $611.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $1,097,327.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.81, for a total transaction of $819,762.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,234 shares in the company, valued at $37,534,629.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,163 shares of company stock worth $56,314,322 in the last ninety days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 target price (down from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, FIX upgraded shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $354.33.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

