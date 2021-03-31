KCM Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,140 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,204 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises approximately 1.4% of KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $28,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. United Bank raised its position in shares of NIKE by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 14,263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of NIKE by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,315 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 191,140 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $23,996,000 after buying an additional 31,832 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 40,667 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NKE has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $176.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.89.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $1.06 on Wednesday, reaching $134.01. 209,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,292,374. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.16 and a 1-year high of $147.95. The firm has a market cap of $211.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.32 and a 200-day moving average of $134.36.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

