KCM Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.2% of KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $23,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 44,364.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,169,000 after buying an additional 7,534,862 shares in the last quarter. SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $1,220,881,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,202,000 after buying an additional 697,236 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,590,747,000 after buying an additional 447,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 222.9% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 619,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,270,000 after buying an additional 427,842 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $34.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,080.64. 76,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,820,136. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.28, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,075.08 and a 52-week high of $2,145.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,059.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,787.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period last year, the business posted $15.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Loop Capital raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,083.71.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

