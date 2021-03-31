KCM Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,039 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for about 1.7% of KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $35,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 17.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,551,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,890,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,886 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,736,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $482,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,561 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,856,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $327,200,000 after purchasing an additional 925,189 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 254.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,235,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,691,000 after purchasing an additional 886,996 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at $79,383,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total value of $378,511.47. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 38,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,807,399.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total value of $102,558.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,670.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,327 shares of company stock worth $587,629. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.53.

NASDAQ ADP traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $188.40. The stock had a trading volume of 32,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,125,453. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $177.81 and a 200 day moving average of $165.37. The stock has a market cap of $80.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.69 and a 52-week high of $193.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.84%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

