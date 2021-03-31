KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $17.79 Million Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,054 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,544 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of First Republic Bank worth $17,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Republic Bank by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in First Republic Bank by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Republic Bank by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in First Republic Bank by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in First Republic Bank by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.25.

FRC stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.25. 12,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,031,481. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $78.31 and a one year high of $180.35. The stock has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.08. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.77%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.