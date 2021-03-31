KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $22.26 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,407 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 11,402 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.1% of KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $22,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 227 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. FIX downgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.11.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $5,075,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,228,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,101,035. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total value of $38,181,381.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,060,573.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,035,000 shares of company stock worth $267,991,487 in the last ninety days. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $1.07 on Wednesday, hitting $136.81. The stock had a trading volume of 195,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,561,863. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.94 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $385.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 44.62%.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.