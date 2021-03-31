KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $27.87 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.3% of KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $27,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 1,327.3% in the 4th quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.53.

PG stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.93. 284,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,385,465. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $107.00 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $399,068.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 629,838 shares of company stock worth $81,120,667 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

