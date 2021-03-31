KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $34.86 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,365 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 4,527 shares during the period. Visa comprises 1.7% of KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $34,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 432.0% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $7,080,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,021,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,899 shares of company stock worth $16,111,567 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.36.

Visa stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $212.93. The company had a trading volume of 170,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,185,838. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.60 and a fifty-two week high of $228.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $415.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.71.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

