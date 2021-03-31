KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $7.07 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 724 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,768,360. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.26. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $115.67 and a one year high of $148.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.96%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.40.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.