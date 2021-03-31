KCM Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,367 shares during the period. Ecolab comprises 1.2% of KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $24,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecolab alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ECL shares. Gabelli upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.62.

In other news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total value of $560,593.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,788.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

ECL stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $215.43. 15,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,013,528. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.31 and a 52 week high of $231.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

See Also: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.