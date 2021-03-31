KCM Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 85.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,442 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.25% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $6,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VAW traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $173.49. 14,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,999. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.67. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $90.36 and a 52-week high of $175.60.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.