KCM Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 219,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,322 shares during the quarter. Waste Management accounts for 1.2% of KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. KCM Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Waste Management worth $25,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $129.82. 24,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,156,110. The firm has a market cap of $54.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.90 and a 1 year high of $131.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.79 and a 200 day moving average of $116.38.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.575 dividend. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.27%.

In related news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $375,830.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,373 shares in the company, valued at $2,908,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $48,077.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,683 shares of company stock worth $3,765,485 in the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WM shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.23.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

