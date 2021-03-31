KCM Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,922 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. KCM Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $25,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 50,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,666,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded up $7.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $360.00. 4,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,649. The company’s 50-day moving average is $361.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.25. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $200.00 and a 1 year high of $382.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.