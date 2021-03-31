KCM Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,896 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 763 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $19,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,022,688 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $219,448,000 after purchasing an additional 557,891 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,236,427,000 after purchasing an additional 401,671 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,471,049 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $315,656,000 after purchasing an additional 352,847 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,703,214 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,009,212,000 after purchasing an additional 344,384 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,179,567 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $467,691,000 after purchasing an additional 290,746 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer upgraded McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.55.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $225.79. 114,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,373,000. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $155.00 and a 1 year high of $231.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.80. The stock has a market cap of $168.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

