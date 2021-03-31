KCM Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 256,829 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 16,831 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $12,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,968,000 after buying an additional 7,130 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Intel by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 99,249 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,945,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $1,958,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Intel by 5.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,489,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $3,104,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INTC traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.13. 1,073,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,871,582. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $67.44. The stock has a market cap of $260.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. DZ Bank raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.95.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

