KCM Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 144,718 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,257,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,718 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.27% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $19,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 102,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 107.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 12,741 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 68,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PGX traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.97. 23,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,601,179. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.93. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.32 and a fifty-two week high of $15.28.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

