KCM Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 54,911 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 482.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,911 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $9,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TT. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1,056.5% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on TT shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.59.

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $738,672.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,489,449.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total value of $402,776.92. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $167.00. The company had a trading volume of 11,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,221. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $158.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $73.73 and a 52-week high of $169.47.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 37.05%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.