KCM Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 6,728 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,122 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,728 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for about 1.5% of KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $30,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $912,000. Kowal Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $401,000. Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Bradley Mark J. bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,988,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $444,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In other The Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $716,047.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,158,232. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total value of $886,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,976,447.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,367,269 shares of company stock worth $251,173,842 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DIS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $185.56. 246,437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,933,871. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $92.10 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.84 billion, a PE ratio of -116.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $190.55 and a 200-day moving average of $159.96.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.65.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.