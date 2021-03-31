KCM Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Crown Castle International accounts for 1.4% of KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $30,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded Crown Castle International from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.55.

NYSE CCI traded up $1.29 on Wednesday, hitting $172.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,369,926. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $133.80 and a 52-week high of $180.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.08. The firm has a market cap of $74.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.87, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.50%.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Jay Simon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.77, for a total value of $904,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,519,883.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total value of $753,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,180,642.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 7,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,828 and sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

