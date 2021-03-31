KCM Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 206,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,077 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $15,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,764,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,386,000 after acquiring an additional 330,733 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,350,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,239,000 after acquiring an additional 687,805 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 312,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,751,000 after acquiring an additional 23,483 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 224,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,390,000 after acquiring an additional 108,674 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 210,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,323,000 after acquiring an additional 21,560 shares during the period.

Shares of VFH traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,534. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.22. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $46.78 and a twelve month high of $87.96.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

