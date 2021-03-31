KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 16,358 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,358 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $5,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DVY. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,975,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,564,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,023,000 after purchasing an additional 479,499 shares in the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,686,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 242.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 281,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,087,000 after purchasing an additional 199,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 277.7% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 141,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,651,000 after purchasing an additional 104,351 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $114.32. 13,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,532. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.34 and a 200-day moving average of $99.34. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $68.73 and a twelve month high of $116.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.