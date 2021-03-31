KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,067 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,067 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Realty Income worth $13,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on O. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.80.

Shares of O traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.15. 12,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,260,247. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.09. The company has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $43.41 and a 1 year high of $66.80.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.27 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 84.64%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

