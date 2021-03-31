KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,243 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,243 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $6,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. United Bank raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.4% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 20,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth $201,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 79,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,780,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.4% during the third quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% in the third quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 78,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at $32,902,556. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BMY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.07.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.52. 330,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,881,070. The stock has a market cap of $141.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -575.49, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.51. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.20 and a 1-year high of $67.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

