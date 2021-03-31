KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 796 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,681 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 796 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.85, for a total transaction of $796,972.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,785,674.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 7,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.51, for a total value of $1,979,630.66. Insiders have sold a total of 39,482 shares of company stock worth $10,186,569 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $278.32. The company had a trading volume of 38,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,136,753. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $148.28 and a 12-month high of $281.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $260.05 and its 200-day moving average is $246.85. The company has a market capitalization of $177.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $297.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.68.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

