Keep Network Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.00 Million (KEEP)

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. Keep Network has a market cap of $351.26 million and approximately $4.00 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Keep Network has traded 15% higher against the US dollar. One Keep Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.70 or 0.00001184 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Keep Network alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00020422 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00046299 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $375.25 or 0.00633116 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.90 or 0.00067322 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00026323 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Keep Network Profile

Keep Network (KEEP) is a coin. Its launch date was April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 500,657,216 coins. Keep Network’s official website is keep.network . Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Keep Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Keep Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Keep Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.