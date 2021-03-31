Keep4r (KP4R) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $30,778.00

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded down 12.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. Keep4r has a total market capitalization of $521,107.52 and $30,778.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Keep4r token can now be purchased for approximately $6.63 or 0.00011117 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Keep4r has traded 10% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CyberFM (CYFM) traded up 688,462.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.05 or 0.00062135 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $182.65 or 0.00306309 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00006858 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $486.39 or 0.00815680 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00047211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.40 or 0.00081162 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00030996 BTC.

Keep4r Profile

Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,608 tokens. The official website for Keep4r is kp4r.network/#

Buying and Selling Keep4r

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep4r directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep4r should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Keep4r using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

