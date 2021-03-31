KeeperDAO (ROOK) Hits One Day Volume of $3.35 Million

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. In the last seven days, KeeperDAO has traded up 14% against the US dollar. One KeeperDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $337.68 or 0.00571658 BTC on exchanges. KeeperDAO has a total market cap of $12.30 million and approximately $3.35 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.23 or 0.00061343 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $188.72 or 0.00319482 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00006931 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $481.85 or 0.00815724 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00047892 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.45 or 0.00083707 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00030971 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

KeeperDAO Token Profile

KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,430 tokens. KeeperDAO’s official website is app.keeperdao.com

KeeperDAO Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using U.S. dollars.

