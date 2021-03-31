Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) Shares Gap Up to $21.80

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.80, but opened at $25.21. Kelly Services shares last traded at $23.15, with a volume of 201 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.13. The firm has a market cap of $909.84 million, a PE ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 1.90.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kelly Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Kelly Services, Inc

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

