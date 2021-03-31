Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) Shares Gap Up to $21.80

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.80, but opened at $25.21. Kelly Services shares last traded at $23.15, with a volume of 201 shares trading hands.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.13. The firm has a market cap of $909.84 million, a PE ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 1.90.
Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share.
About Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB)
Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.
