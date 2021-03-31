Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:KCACU) Quiet Period Set To Expire on April 7th

Kensington Capital Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:KCACU) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, April 7th. Kensington Capital Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on February 26th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

OTCMKTS:KCACU opened at $10.20 on Wednesday.

About Kensington Capital Acquisition

There is no company description available for Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp.

