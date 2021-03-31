Keros Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.60) Per Share (NASDAQ:KROS)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Keros Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.60) for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Keros Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.88) EPS.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.08.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on KROS. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $42.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $50.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Keros Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.80.

NASDAQ:KROS opened at $57.55 on Monday. Keros Therapeutics has a one year low of $19.10 and a one year high of $88.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.63.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 14,215 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. 58.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Keros Therapeutics news, Director Julius Knowles sold 11,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $749,384.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Claudia Ordonez sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total transaction of $64,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,484 shares of company stock worth $4,082,063.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

