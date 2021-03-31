Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 3,498 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 119,665 shares.The stock last traded at $57.55 and had previously closed at $56.30.

KROS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Keros Therapeutics from $42.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Keros Therapeutics from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Keros Therapeutics from $50.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.80.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.63.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.08. Equities analysts forecast that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Claudia Ordonez sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total value of $64,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Julius Knowles sold 28,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $1,741,916.79. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,484 shares of company stock worth $4,082,063.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Keros Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Keros Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Keros Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 886.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. 58.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KROS)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

