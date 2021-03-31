Kerry Group (LON:KYGA) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $111.90

Kerry Group plc (LON:KYGA) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 111.90 ($1.46) and traded as low as GBX 108.10 ($1.41). Kerry Group shares last traded at GBX 108.10 ($1.41), with a volume of 25,995 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of £191.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 105.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 111.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.89.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of €0.61 ($0.71) per share. This is a positive change from Kerry Group’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 0.58%. Kerry Group’s payout ratio is 25.92%.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

