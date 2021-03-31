Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) Short Interest Update

Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 26.8% from the February 28th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

KKOYY stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.45. 1,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,792. Kesko Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.63.

Separately, Danske downgraded shares of Kesko Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Kesko Oyj provides trading sector services. The company operates through Grocery Trade, Building and Technical Trade, and Car Trade segments. The company's Grocery Trade segment is involved in the wholesale and B2B trade of groceries; and the retail sale of home and specialty goods in Finland. This segment operates approximately 1,200 K-food stores, including K-Citymarket, K-Supermarket, K-Market, and Neste K in Finland.

